NIA court sentences Hizbul terrorist to life imprisonment

New Delhi, Dec 10 A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow on Tuesday sentenced a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist to life imprisonment.

A statement by the NIA said that the special NIA court in Lucknow sentenced an accused to multiple sentences of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and life imprisonment in an HM terror conspiracy case.

"Kamruz Zaman of Hojai district in Assam has been convicted and sent to jail by the special court in a criminal conspiracy to carry out terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India."

"The case was re-registered by NIA after taking over the investigation from ATS Lucknow in September 2018. Five accused were charge-sheeted in the case."

"They included one absconding accused Osama Bin Javed, who was later killed in an encounter with security forces in September 2019."

"NIA investigations established that accused Kamruz Zaman, along with co-accused, had hatched a criminal conspiracy for waging war against the Indian government, and had conspired to carry out preparatory acts to target various Hindu temples."

"He was also involved in raising funds, knowing that the funds would be used by HM members for terrorist acts. It was further found during investigations that Kamruz Zaman was radicalised by accused Osama Bin Javed to join the proscribed terrorist organisation HM. They were both recruited to HM by two active militants, namely Mohammad Amin, a district commander of HM, and Riyaz Ahmad alias Hazari, a district deputy commander of HM, both residents of Kishtwar (J&K)."

"The two HM militants were also involved in the physical and weapons handling training of Kamruz Zaman and Osama Bin Javed in the jungles of Kishtwar, following which Kamruz Zaman was instructed to set up bases, hideouts, and select targets in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and other parts of India for carrying out terrorist activities."

"Accordingly, Kamruz had come to Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), where he had also carried out reconnaissance of a few targets. The NIA Special Court on Tuesday sentenced Kamruz to 10 years RI with Rs 10,000 fine under section 120B of IPC, life imprisonment with Rs 10,000 fine under Section 121A of IPC, 10 years RI with Rs 10,000 fine under Section 17 of UA(P) Act, life imprisonment with Rs 10,000 fine under Section 18 of the UA(P) Act, and 10 years RI with Rs 10,000 fine under Section 39 of the UA(P) Act," the statement said.

"He will be liable for a further three months of simple imprisonment in case of default of fine in each case. All the sentences will run concurrently," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor