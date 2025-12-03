NIA custody of Delhi blast accused Jasir Bilal Wani extended by 7 days

New Delhi, Dec 3 A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the NIA custody of Jasir Bilal Wani, an accused in the Delhi terror blast case, by seven days.

Wani was produced in a Special NIA court in Patiala House Court after his previous seven-day custody ended on Wednesday.

The NIA has described Wani as an active co-conspirator of terrorist Dr Umar Muhammad, who drove the car that exploded near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, killing 13 people. Wani was arrested on November 17 in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar for allegedly providing technical assistance for carrying out the terror attacks.

He was reportedly involved in modifying drones and attempting to develop rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast.

The accused, a resident of Qazigund in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was said to be an active co-conspirator in the Delhi attack. He had worked closely with the terrorist Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi to plan and execute the act of terror.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Special Court extended the NIA custody of another Delhi blast accused, Amir Rashid Ali, for seven days.

Amir Rashid Ali was presented in court for an in-camera hearing on the expiry of his seven-day NIA custody granted on November 26.

According to the NIA, Amir Rashid Ali is the registered owner of the white hatchback Hyundai i20 car used in the blast on November 10 near the Red Fort.

The probe agency alleged that Amir Rashid Ali personally came to Delhi earlier to purchase the car that was used in the terror strike.

On November 10, a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed 13 people and injured dozens of others, triggering a high-level investigation that revealed the existence of a sophisticated 'white-collar' terror network with ties to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Even before the blast, several arrests had been made across multiple states, and investigators had begun to piece together evidence of an interstate terror module.

Following the explosion, the NIA found that the incident was connected to earlier arrests, leading to a series of new revelations as the probe deepened.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor