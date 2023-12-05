NIA files charge sheet against 5 in Islamic State of Khorasan Province module case

New Delhi, Dec 5 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against five persons associated with the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), thus unravelling a major conspiracy by the proscribed Afghan terrorist organisation to unleash acts of terror and violence.

The NIA official said that as per the probe ISKP, an affiliate of the Islamic State, is active in Khorasan province of Afghanistan and is allegedly behind a meticulously planned conspiracy to promote terror and violence in the troubled nation.

The official said that its probe so far have revealed that the accused, identified as Ubaid Nasir Mir, Hanan Hayat Shawl, Mohammad Hazim Shah Sumera Banu and Zubair, had plans to go to Afghanistan illegally via Iran from Porbandar, Gujarat, for training and carry out terrorist acts in Afghanistan but they were arrested by ATS, Gujarat, based on credible inputs.

The ATS had found that the five men were actively involved with the ISKP, the official said.

The official further said that its probe found that the arrested individuals were engaged in activities such as recruitment of Muslim youth to join the violent agenda of the banned terror outfit.

"Their actions were not limited to propagating the agenda and ideology of ISKP on social media but they were actively engaged in motivating, radicalising and indoctrinating vulnerable Muslim youth in India with the extremist ideology of ISKP. They were also collecting funds for the banned terror organisation," the official said.

The official said that two other accused are absconding in the case and are based in Afghanistan and Iran.

"The two absconders are believed to be key handlers of the arrested individuals," the official said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had transferred the case to NIA on June 28 this year.

On July 1, the anti-terror agency had registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (P) Act, and of IPC based on the FIR earlier filed by ATS Ahmedabad.

