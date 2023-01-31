NIA files charge sheet against man accused in "activities of ISIS Module in India" case

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against an accused in a Special Court in the national capital pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by a member of ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organization, for the propagation of the ideology and to raise funds for the organization.

The NIA has filed the chargesheet in the Patiala House Court against accused Mohammad Mohsin Ahmad under sections 120B and 204 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 17, 18, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

According to an official statement, the case was suo-moto registered by the agency on June 25, 2022.

It further said, the investigations have established that the accused Ahmad raised funds for ISIS and sent them to his Syria-based ISIS handlers through Cryptocurrency channels.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused Mohammed Mohsin Ahmad conspired with an ISIS Handler & others for propagation of the ISIS ideology, with the ultimate objective to radicalize the Indian youth and recruit them for ISIS. He was also involved in raising funds for ISIS from the ISIS sympathizers in India and sending the collected funds to his Syria based ISIS handlers through Crypto-currency channels, thereby supporting the ISIS in furtherance of its terrorist activities," the statement read.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

