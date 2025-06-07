NIA files charges against Goldy Brar, 4 others over grenade attacks on 2 Gurugram clubs

New Delhi, June 7 Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar and four others were named in a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a Special Court over twin grenade attacks on clubs in Gurugram last year, an official said on Saturday.

The NIA has charged Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, along with Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and US-based Randeep Singh alias Randeep Malik, under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, Explosives Substance Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Barring Brar and Malik, all others have been arrested in the case, the NIA said.

Brar is wanted in India for more than three dozen cases, including the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The anti-terror agency’s investigations into the twin grenade attacks found that the accused were involved in the conspiracy to target Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector-29, Gurugram with bombs.

The bomb attacks on the clubs were part of the Babbar Khalsa International’s (BKI) larger conspiracy to spread communal disharmony and disrupt peace in Haryana and neighbouring regions by unleashing violence.

The attack, perpetrated by members and cadres of the proscribed BKI terror outfit, took place on December 10, 2024.

The NIA investigations later revealed that the deep-rooted terror conspiracy was hatched by Goldy Brar and his associates.

As per NIA investigations, the terror syndicate is actively involved in extorting money, raising terror funds, procuring explosives and arms and ammunition, and promoting terror among the common people to threaten the integrity, security (including economic security) and sovereignty of the country.

In April, the NIA searched multiple locations, linked with Goldy Brar, across the northern states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The teams conducted searches at the premises belonging to suspects and accused associated with Goldy Brar and US-based gangster Randeep Malik in the case RC- 01/2025/NIA/DLI.

Several electronic and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches conducted at eight locations in various districts of the two states.

Soon after the grenade attack, gangster Rohit Godara had taken responsibility through a social media post.

Subsequent investigations by the NIA had exposed Malik and Brar, who had earlier threatened and attempted to extort money from the club owners, to have masterminded the grenade attacks.

