NIA files chargesheet against key conspirator among two in Lanji Forest IED blast case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed the first supplementary chargesheet against an explosive supplier and a key conspirator in the case of IED blast by Naxal in Lanji Forest region in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, the agency said on Wednesday.

The anti-terror agency filed the charge sheet on Tuesday before a special court in Ranchi in connection with a case registered on March 24 last year against two accused persons Sukhram Ramtai and Jaiki Paradhi under charges of various cases of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under sections 4 and 6 of Explosive Substance Act and sections 16, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The case relates to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on March 4 last year around 8.30 am in Lanji Forest Hill Area, located under Chakradharpur area in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand resulting in the death of three personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar (STF) and grievous injuries to three others including one Assistant Sub-Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

NIA had re-registered the case on March 24 last year and had taken up the investigation.

Earlier, NIA had filed a charge sheet against nineteen accused persons on September 7 last year in this case.

In the charge sheet, the NIA mentioned that Jaiki Paradhi had procured Potash (explosive substance) from Beohari, District Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh and supplied it to other charge-sheeted accused Sukhram Ramtai and Sorto Mahali at Chakradharpur.

"Almost 700 kg of Potash was procured illegally from MP and brought in several consignments for delivery to CPI (Maoist) Naxals in Jharkhand. These explosives were further supplied to the senior armed leaders of CPI(Maoist) which were used by them for making IEDs and targeting the security forces," said the NIA.

( With inputs from ANI )

