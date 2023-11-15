NIA files chargesheet against two involved in plans to disturb peace in J&K

New Delhi, Nov 15 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two accused, including a Pakistani national, in a terror conspiracy case involving plans to disturb the peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir through acts of violence and terror.

The accused have been identified as Mohd. Ubaid Malik, a resident of district Kupwara, and Muhammad Dilawar Iqbal alias Maaz Khan Kashmiri a.k.a Maaz Khan, a resident of Abbaspur, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The duo were involved in a criminal conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in the Union Territory by unleashing attacks on security forces and so-called "outsiders".

“Dilwar, a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi, was engaged in motivating Kashmiri youth as part of a larger conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations and their affiliates to carry out terrorist acts and activities in the region,” said the official.

According to NIA investigations, Dilwar was responsible for motivating Ubaid to join the JeM militant ranks.

“Dilwar would incite youth having a militancy background to pursue Jihad by sharing with them inflammatoryaudio clips and videos as well as images of Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi, showing the latter preaching radical Islam. He would also send videos related to encountersin Kashmir valley and wouldprovoke the youth to pick up arms,” said the official.

Both the accused have been charged under sections 120B and 121A of the IPC, 1860 and Sections 18, 18B, 20 and 38 of the UAPA, 1967.

The terror conspiracy case was registered by NIA suo motu on June 21, 2022. It relates to the conspiracy hatched by terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms, etc. as part of the Pakistan-backed terror groups’ conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence in J&K.

“It involves radicalisation of local youth and mobilisation of overground workers of newly floated terrorist groups, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated to proscribed terrorist outfits like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc,” said the official.

“Investigation in the case is ongoing with NIA continuously working to expose and thwart the bigger conspiracy of the terrorist organisations to revive terrorism and disturb peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir,” the official added.

