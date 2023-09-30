NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 4 members of CPI (M) in Naresh Bhokta murder case

New Delhi, Sep 30 Cracking its whip against the top commanders of the CPI (Maoist), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary charge sheet against four accused in the Bihar case involving the brutal murder of a civilian, Naresh Singh Bhokta, by the top leaders of proscribed terrorist organisation.

In a statement, the anti-terror probe agency said that a supplementary charge sheet was filed against four accused in the NIA Special Court, Patna (Bihar) on Friday under relevant sections of IPC, Arms Act and UA(P)A.

The agency has named Ram Prasad Yadav, Abhijit Yadav aka Abhijit Ji, and Abhyash Bhuiya aka Prem Bhuiya, of Jharkhand, and Subedar Yadav of Bihar.

The official said that all of them are senior leaders of CPI (Maoist).

“Ram Prasad Yadav is a Sub-Zonal Commander, Abhijit Yadav andSubedar Yadavare Zonal Commanders, while Abhyash Bhuiya aka Prem Bhuiya is a Regional Commander of the banned organisation,” the official said.

The official said that the NIA’s probe has revealed that they had all attended the outfit’s meeting of Zonal Commanders, SAC and RCM, convened by accused Pramod Mishra (then CCM), in the forest of Anjanwa. It was during this meeting that it was decided to eliminate the SPOs, including Bhokta.

“The accused then conspired to commit the abduction and murder of Bhokta to strike terror among the people and a section of the society by killing common people. The entire conspiracy was aimed at waging a war against the Government of India,” the official said.

Probe established that Ram Prasad Yadav and Subedar Yadav were involved in recruiting members to CPI (Maoist) for committing terrorist acts. Abhijit Yadav was involved mainly in collecting funds for the expansion of CPI (Maoist) and Abhyash Bhuiya used to provide physical and armed training to the cadres of CPI (Maoist), the official said.

Bhokta was abducted and ruthlessly killed by the banned outfit’s members and cadres in November 2018.

The NIA had taken over the case from the State Police and registered a case on June 24, 2022.

NIA’s probe led to the arrest of nine persons and the agency had filed supplementary chargesheets earlier against four persons in February and June this year.

With the arrest of the accused, NIA had unearthed the involvement of top CPI (Maoist) commanders, including a Polit Bureau member namely Pramod Mishra, in the conspiracy to commit this brutal murder, aimed at spreading fear and terror while propagating the CPI (Maoist) anti-India ideology.

NIA has also recovered the weapons used in the attack and their forensic examination has been completed. The three vehicles used by the CPI (Maoist) cadres in the attack have also been recovered and seized.

