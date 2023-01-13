NIA files supplementary charge sheet in JMB case

Bhopal, Jan 13 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a special NIA court here in connection with a case pertaining to the arrest of 10 active cadres of proscribed terrorist organisation JMB, including 6 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Accused Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari was charge sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was initially registered on March 14, 2022 at police station STF, and later, the probe of the matter was taken over by the NIA.

The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against six accused on September 7.

"Investigations have established that accused, Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari had been deeply influenced by the ideology of various proscribed terrorist organisations, such as JMB and Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent with an intention to further its activities in India. He entered into a criminal conspiracy with his associates to influence, radicalise, and motivate Indian Muslims to prepare for violent jihad against the Indian State. In pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy, accused Ali Asgar translated Jihadi literature from Urdu/Arabic to Hindi and uploaded it on social media groups for its circulation amongst impressionable Muslims," the NIA said.

The national anti-terror agency has learnt that the accused was involved in causing disaffection against India through false and distorted preachings that democracy was anti-Islamic and Muslims were being persecuted in India because of democracy.

