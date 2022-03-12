NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Voice of Hind case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary charge sheet against two accused belonging to ISIS in the Voice of Hind case.

The two accused have been identified as Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi and Tawheed Latief Sofi, both residents of Srinagar. The NIA has filed the supplementary charge sheet before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House under sections 120B, 124A, 153A of IPC and Sections 18,38,39 of UAPA.

In the charge sheet, the NIA alleged a conspiracy hatched by the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS to radicalize and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian state.

Earlier chargesheet was filed against four ISIS terrorists in this case on January 6, 2022.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

