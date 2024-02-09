NIA, Income Tax raids property dealer in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, Feb 9 The NIA and Income Tax jointly conducted a raid on a property dealer in Bihar's Bhagalpur and recovered over a crore of rupees on Thursday, officials said.

The NIA and Income Tax sleuths reached the house of Shankar Yadav located at the Housing Board Colony under Barari police station in Bhagalpur city and during the day-long raid, Income Tax officials brought a counting machine in the house to count the currency notes seized in the house.

The total seizure totalled Rs 1.32 crore from Yadav's house.

The NIA team, which came from Jharkhand, arrested Yadav and took to Ranchi.

Yadav, a property dealer in Bhagalpur and also owning a tractor showroom, is facing charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

Sources have said that Yadav allegedly has a connection with a Jharkhand gangster and used to invest the gangster's money in the market.

This is the reason why a team of NIA conducted raids in his house.

Bhagalpur SSP Anand Kumar said: "The raid of NIA and Income Tax was conducted in the housing colony under Barari police station. The NIA has asked us to provide police force for the raid and we did that. Besides that I have no knowledge about it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor