NIA & J&K Police arrest high profile offender in Kupwara district

Srinagar, Nov 20 Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and police arrested a high-profile offender on Wednesday from J&K’s Kupwara district.

Officials said that the NIA and the local police carried out a joint operation in the Handwara area of Kupwara district today.

“Muneer Ahmad Bandey, a proclaimed offender who carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakhs, was arrested from Bandey Mohalla in Handwara town. He had been evading arrest since June 2020 in case FIR number 3/2020 under sections 8/21 of NDPS 17,28, 20 UAPA, 120-B, 121 of the IPC.

“He was involved in a multi-million drug smuggling case, which had significant implications for funding illegal activities. Muneer Ahmed Banday's arrest marks a major success for Handwara police and other security agencies in the fight against organized crime and narco-terrorism. The operation underscores the commitment of the police and NIA to bring offenders to justice and dismantle networks involved in such unlawful activities,” said a police statement.

Terror funding through the smuggling of narcotics has emerged as a major financial support base of terrorism in J&K.

There have been many incidents when trade in narcotics has been directly linked to financial support for different terrorist outfits. The security forces are tackling narcotic smuggling as part of their endeavour to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism in the J&K.

The major financial support to terrorism has been through narcotic smuggling aided and assisted from across the border.

Officials said another joint operation by the army and police was carried out in Margi, Lolab area of the same district.

Contact was established (Terrorists were engaged in gunfire) and a gunfight started. Further development in this operation is awaited.

