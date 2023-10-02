NIA makes one arrest in Andhra in CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case

New Delhi, Oct 2 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids across Andhra Pradesh in connection with the CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case, an official said, adding that one person has been arrested in this connection.

The NIA also seized weapons, cash and some incriminating materials from the arrested individual -- identified as Chandra Narasimhulu.

Narasimhulu, a state executive committee member of 'Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya' (PKS), was apprehended in Andhra Pradesh's Shri Sathya Sai district.

An official said that multiple raids were carried out across 62 locations in the two states, leading to the arrest of Narasimhulu.

An amount of Rs 13 lakh was seized from one of the premises in Kadapa district, while Maoist literature and documents were seized from other locations.

The raids on Monday covered 53 locations in the districts of Guntur, Palanadu, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Tirupati, and Kurnool, among others, in Andhra Pradesh.

Nine locations were also raided in Telengana in the districts of Hyderabad, Mahabub Nagar, Hanumakonda, Ranga Reddy and Adilabad.

The arrested individual's custodial interrogation is expected to yield further information about the conspiracy relating to the attempts of various frontal organisations to further the activities of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit.

The frontal organisations include Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (ABMS), Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), Kula Nirmulana Porata Samathi (KNPS), Patriotic Democratic Movement (PDM), Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (PKS), Praja Kala Mandali (PKM), Revolutionary Writers Association (RWA) or ViplavaRachaitalaSangam (VIRASAM), Human Rights Forum (HRF), Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) and Indian Association of Peoples Lawyers (IAPL).

NIA investigations so far have revealed that leaders and members of these frontal organisations were extending support to the CPI (Maoist), which was banned as a terrorist outfit in 2009.

The premises raided on Monday belonged to members and cadres of the frontal organisations.

The case was initially registered on November 23, 2020, based on information relating to the movement of Maoists and transportation of Maoist literature in Munchingput area.

The police had intercepted one Pangi Naganna, while he was carrying Maoist revolutionary literature books, medicines, red colour banner cloth, electrical wire bundles, batteries and pamphlets to hand over to the Maoist cadres.

Detailed questioning of Pangi Naganna had revealed that the items were handed over to him by the leaders of the frontal organisations.

On May 21, 2021, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against seven accused before the Special Court, Vijayawada.

Of these seven persons, five belonged to frontal organisations, namely ABMS, CMS, PKS, PDM and PKM.

