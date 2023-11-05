NIA names 17 in chargesheet in HuT terror module case

New Delhi, Nov 5 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named 17 persons in its chargesheet in connection with its probe into the Hijb-ut-tahirr (HuT) terror module case, as they were inspired by the radical ideology of the organisation, which aimed at creating a Shariat-based Islamic nation in India through the means of violent acts.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has named Mohammad Alam, Misbah ul Hasan, Mehraj Ali, Khalid Hussain, Syed Sami Rizvi, Yasir Khan, Salman Ansari, Syed Danish Ali, Mohammad Shahrukh, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Kareem, Mohammad Abbas Ali, Mohammad Hameed, Mohammad Saleem, Abdur Rahman, Sheikh Junaid and Mohammad Salman in the chargesheet.

The case was initially registered as FIR on May 9 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of UA(P) Act.

An NIA spokesperson said that its investigations revealed that the members of HuT were clandestinely recruiting and building their cadres in Madhya Pradesh.

"It has also been established that the accused were inspired by the HuT's radical ideology, which aimed at creating a Shariat-based Islamic nation in India through the means of violent acts," the official said.

"As an organisation, they kept their activities secret to avoid being caught, added like-minded people in their group and organised Training Camps clandestinely. Their preparations included training in arms-shooting and commando tactics to their group members. Their plans and tactics extended to attacks on Police personnel and targeting individuals of different communities. This dangerous intent was aimed to threatenthe unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty of India, with the explicit goal of striking terror among the people," the official added.

