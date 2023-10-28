NIA opposes bail for accused in Manipur violence transnational conspiracy

New Delhi, Oct 28 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the bail plea of Moirangthem Anand Singh, who is accused of involvement in a transnational conspiracy related to the Manipur violence.

The agency argued that Singh had connections with proscribed organisations, was arrested with sophisticated arms and ammunition, and had links to leaders of terror outfits based in Myanmar.

Singh was brought to New Delhi after his arrest, and he is currently in judicial custody.

The NIA informed Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta of Patiala House Courts that Singh was part of a transnational conspiracy planned by the leadership of terror groups operating in Northeastern Indian states.

This conspiracy aimed to exploit the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur to wage war against the Indian government and carry out terror attacks, thereby exacerbating the existing situation in Manipur.

The NIA contended that releasing the accused on bail would pose a threat to the ongoing investigation and that, given his history, there was a high probability of him engaging in similar activities that could worsen the current security situation in the state.

The court has posted the matter to hear arguments on the bail application next on November 8.

