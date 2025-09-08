NIA raids 22 locations across 5 states and J&K in ongoing terror conspiracy probe

New Delhi, Sep 8 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out extensive searches at 22 locations across five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in connection with a terror conspiracy case, officials confirmed.

According to officials, eight locations in Bihar, one in Karnataka, one in Maharashtra, one in Tamil Nadu, two in Uttar Pradesh and nine in J&K were searched.

In the Union Territory, searches were conducted at Budgam, Kulgam, Pattan, Pulwama and Kangan.

The agency is probing several high-profile terror cases, including those connected to terror financing and civilian killings.

Among the key cases under investigation is the June 9, 2024, attack in the Reasi district of the Jammu division, where terrorists killed nine pilgrims and injured several others.

The probe into killing of 9 pilgrims was handed over to NIA, as some locals were accused of giving safe harbour to the terrorists responsible for Reasi terror attack.

The investigation into April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed, was also was also handed over to the NIA.

Three Pakistani terrorists, Suleman, Jibran and Hamza Afghani were killed by the joint forces on July 28, 2025.They were gunned down in the foothills of Mahadev Peak in the higher reaches of Dachigam National Park in the Harwan area of Srinagar district.

These three Pahalgam terrorists who were killed during 'Operation Mahadev' were identified and tracked with the help of photographs recovered from a mobile phone seized by the security forces after an encounter in south Kashmir in 2024, officials had confirmed after the operation.

Monday's searches come on the heels of a large-scale operation conducted by the NIA on June 5, 2025, during which raids were carried out at 32 locations across J&K, including Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

That operation targeted overground workers (OGWs) of various terror outfits involved in the conspiracy. Several suspects were detained, and incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, were recovered.

Officials said the latest series of raids is aimed at dismantling the infrastructure and networks linked to terror groups. The NIA continues to identify operatives, trace funding sources and seize evidence in its ongoing efforts to secure the Valley.

Authorities have also urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

