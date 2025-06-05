NIA raids 32 places in J&K against terror ecosystem

Srinagar, June 5 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a series of searches across the Kashmir Valley as part of its continuing investigations against terror conspiracy by Pakistan-backed proscribed terrorist organisations and their offshoots to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

A statement by NIA said: “Thirty-two locations in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir were searched as part of today’s crackdown. The locations were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers associated with these Pakistan based offshoots such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others, which are affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al-Badr etc.

“The cadres and workers whose premises were searched are under the NIA’s scanner for their involvement in supporting terrorist activities such as facilitating terrorists, collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms/ammunitions."

The statement further said: “The above-mentioned organisations supported by their leaders in Pakistan have been conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilizing overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Investigations have revealed that Pakistan-based operatives were using social media / online apps to facilitate and promote terror. Drones were being used by them to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir Valley.

“Two Live cartridges, one fired bullet head and one bayonet have been recovered during the searches. Apart from this, several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data & documents have been recovered by NIA in these searches. These will be subjected to a thorough scrutiny by the agency to unravel the details of the terrorist conspiracy. NIA is continuing its investigation in the case," the NIA statement mentioned.

