NIA raids eight places in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 5 The National investigation agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at eight places in J&K.

NIA sources said that these raids were part of the agency’s ongoing investigation into the terror funding case.

“Seven places are being searched in the Valley and one in Jammu during today’s raids.

"These raids are going on in Baramulla and Shopian districts of the Valley in addition to other places.

“The raids are being carried out in connection with the ongoing investigation into the terror funding case with focus on funds from Pakistan being used for carrying out terrorist acts in J&K,” sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor