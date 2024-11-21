NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu in terrorist infiltration case

Jammu, Nov 21 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday was conducting raids at multiple places in the Jammu division of J&K, said officials here, adding that the action is being taken as part of probe in fresh cases registered by the agency.

Sleuths of the NIA assisted by CRPF and J&K Police started the raids at over a dozen places in Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar and Reasi districts.

Official sources said these raids are being carried out in connection with new cases registered by NIA pertaining to over-ground workers (OGWs) of terrorist outfits and recent cases of infiltration into the union territory from across the border.

The OGWs are unarmed over-ground workers of terrorist outfits that provide logistic support to the terrorists. These otherwise unarmed civilians work as the eyes and ears of the terrorists. They provide information about the movement of the army, security forces and police to the terrorists.

The OGWs also carry out recce for the terrorists to identify soft targets, arrange shelter and ferry arms and ammunition for the terrorists.

There have been reports of recent infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

Intelligence agencies believe that the recent attacks like the Gagangir attack in the Ganderbal district in Kashmir on October 20 carried out by two terrorists, one of whom, a foreign mercenary, had recently infiltrated into the Valley from the Tulail sector of the LoC in Bandipora district.

Seven people, including six non-local workers of an infrastructure construction company and a local doctor were killed in the Gagangir attack.

Five persons including three soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in another terrorist attack on October 24 in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg.

Security forces said the Botapathri attack was carried out by a group of terrorists that had infiltrated the Valley in August 2024.

NIA has also been probing cases pertaining to narco-terrorism and the use of the proceeds thereof for furthering terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

