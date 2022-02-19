NIA raids multiple locations in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 19 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

NIA sleuths assisted by the J&K Police and CRPF were carrying out the raids in Kupwara, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian and Sopore.

Raids are simultaneously going on in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu division also, sources said.

Residential houses are being searched in Ganderbal, Sopore, Shopian, Pulwama and Kupwara districts.

The sources said that Saturday's raids were part of NIA investigations into high profile crimes.

