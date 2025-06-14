NIA raids two locations in Rajasthan in connection with terror conspiracy case

Jaipur, June 14 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in connection with a terror conspiracy case related to the banned terrorist outfit Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT).

The agency carried out searches at two locations in Jhalawar (Rajasthan) and three in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) as part of an ongoing investigation into HUT’s radical activities.

In Jhalawar, the NIA raided a house in Kazi Chowk and a shop near Jama Masjid. According to police officials, local police were present during the NIA's operation.

The agency reportedly recovered several digital devices, which have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for data recovery and further analysis.

According to the NIA, the Hizb-Ut-Tahrir is a banned terrorist outfit, proscribed by the Indian government in 1953.

The Ministry of Home Affairs declared the organisation illegal, stating that it was actively involved in radicalising Indian citizens and recruiting them for ISIS, under the guise of jihad.

The organisation is also accused of raising funds to support terrorist activities.

The agency had received credible inputs suggesting that individuals residing in Bhopal and Jhalawar were in prolonged contact with members of this outlawed organisation. Acting on this intelligence, NIA teams launched simultaneous raids starting at around 4.30 a.m., which continued till 11 a.m. on Saturday. During the searches, digital evidence was seized, and data recovery is currently underway.

Further action will be taken based on the forensic analysis.

An NIA spokesperson said, “The agency is continuously monitoring the activities of HUT and its associates. Our investigations revealed that a significant number of individuals are linked to the group from three sites in Bhopal and two in Jhalawar. The raids were conducted accordingly, and digital devices have been sent for forensic examination.”

The NIA further stated that radical networks like HUT are attempting to incite violence and destabilize the country by targeting vulnerable Muslim youth.

The outfit reportedly aimed to radicalize young minds to overthrow the democratically elected government and establish an Islamic state governed by Sharia law.

Earlier, around 10 days ago, the NIA had detained a suspect named Mohsin from the Ashoka Garden area of Bhopal, based on suspicions of his involvement in anti-national activities.

During questioning, actionable intelligence led to further action against another individual, Sajid, in Manoharthana town of Jhalawar. The NIA’s ongoing operations underscore the agency’s commitment to dismantling radical outfits and preventing the spread of extremist ideologies within the country.

