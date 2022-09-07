NIA searches in Bihar in Maoist terror funding case

New Delhi, Sep 7 The NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at five locations in Bihar's Jehanabad, Gaya, and Aurangabad districts in the terror financing network being operated by CPI-Maoist cadres and OGWs for revival of the proscribed outfit's Magadh Zone.

This case was registered suo moto by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2021.

"During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused persons, incriminating materials and documents have been seized," an official said.

