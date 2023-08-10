NIA searches in Telangana's Karimnagar for PFI suspect

Hyderabad, Aug 10 Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Karimnagar town of Telangana on Thursday.

The search was conducted at a house of a person suspected to have links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

A team of NIA officials from Hyderabad began the search early this morning at a house in the Karkhana Gadda area.

Personnel of Armed Reserve police were deployed in the area as part of the security arrangements during the searches.

A resident of Hussaini Pura was suspected to have links with PFI.

The person is reported to have gone abroad for employment.

The NIA team was questioning his family members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor