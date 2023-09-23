NIA seizes assets of Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confiscated the properties owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, head of the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) outfit, in Chandigarh and Amritsar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.A property confiscation notice pasted outside Pannun's residence at sector 15 in Chandigarh reads, “1/4th share of house no. #2033 Sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a 'proclaimed offender' in NIA case RC- 19/2020/NIA/DLI, stands confiscated to the state under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab, Dated 14/09/2023. This is for information of general public.”

A similar notice was put up on the agricultural land belonging to Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in his ancestral village Khankot in Amritsar. The central probe agency has confiscated 46 kanal of agricultural land belonging to Pannu in the village in relation to a terror case registered in 2020.Pannu’s father Mohinder Singh Pannu was a resident of Nathu Chak village of Patti sub-division in Tarn Taran before the partition. After the partition, the family shifted to Khankot village of Amritsar. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is one of the founders of the US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and actively lobbies for a separate state for Sikhs, which they call Khalistan, in the US, Canada and the UK.