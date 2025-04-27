NIA Takes Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe; Forensic Teams Examine Scene for Clues

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe into the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists on Tuesday. The move follows directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

NIA teams, stationed at the attack site in Baisaran valley since Wednesday, have intensified efforts to gather evidence and unravel the sequence of events. The picturesque location, once known for its serenity, turned into the site of one of the deadliest attacks in recent years, leaving the entire nation in shock.

Senior officials including an Inspector General (IG), Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and Superintendent of Police (SP) from the agency are leading the investigation on-ground. Teams are meticulously recording eyewitness accounts and checking for any surveillance footage, forensic traces, or logistical trails left by the attackers.

Entry and exit routes to the area are being thoroughly examined for possible infiltration or escape patterns. Forensic experts, along with NIA operatives, are combing through the scene to identify the modus operandi and the broader conspiracy behind the coordinated assault.

The NIA's probe is expected to focus on not just the perpetrators, but also the network that supported the planning and execution of the brutal act. Officials have assured that no stone will be left unturned in bringing the culprits to justice.