NIA team likely to question main accused in Gorakhnath Temple attack case

New Delhi, April 9 A three-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to question Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, the main accused in the Gorakhnath temple attack case.

After questioning the accused, the NIA team will make a report of the matter which will be submitted to the Union Home Ministry.

Since Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the temple, intelligence agencies and the police are leaving no stone unturned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had summoned Muneer Ahmed Abbasi, the father of the accused, in connection with the matter.

The ATS will record his ststement regarding the illness and wrongful activity of the accused.

The police has learnt in the investigation that Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi was in touch with the people across border who are members of the Islamic State (IS) terror group, according to sources.

The sources have claimed that he wanted to join the IS.

He was also in touch with a girl and they used to chat via emails. The girl who reportedly lives abroad wanted to meet Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi.

She told the accused that she wanted to visit India following which he transferred money in her account.

"The girl was in an IS camp. Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi sent money thrice into her account. He deposited Rs 40,000 into her account. The girl brainwashed the accused. Later he attacked at the temple," the sources said.

Following his arrest, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi said he attacked the temple in a fit of rage.

