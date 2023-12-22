NIA's 11th arrest in human trafficking case, Saudi Zakir illegally crossed India-B'desh border

New Delhi, Dec 22 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the 11th absconding accused, Saudi Zakir in a human trafficking case, which it busted last month following nationwide raids, who had illegally crossed into India through the India-Bangladesh border and set up a waste collection centre and segregation unit.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency arrested Zakir, who had been on the run since his house was searched last month by the NIA.

The official said that he was on Thursday tracked to his Kochi (Kerala) hideout and taken into custody. The official said that during the probe it was revealed that Zakir had illegally crossed into India via Benapole at the India-Bangladesh border.

"Zakir had moved to Bellandur area in Bengaluru city of Karnataka, where he had set up a Waste Collection and Segregation Unit and had employed other foreign nationals, who had also illegally crossed over into India through the border," the official claimed.

The NIA had registered a human trafficking case on November 7 this year following credible inputs about certain Karnataka-based persons having linkages with facilitators and traffickers in Assam, Tripura and countries across the border.

The linkages were identified as part of a large network engaged in trafficking of individuals into India through the India-Bangladesh border. The accused were also providing fake Aadhaar cards to the individuals trafficked from across the border, as per investigations.

Following the searches, the NIA arrested 10 foreign nationals in the case, registered under sections 120B, 370, 465 & 471 IPC and section 18 of UA(P) Act, 1967.

The NIA is continuing its investigations in the case, aimed at dismantling the human trafficking racket being carried out through various networks active along the India-Bangladesh border, it added.

