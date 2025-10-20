Nifty, Sensex end Samvat 2081 on strong note with 6 pc return

New Delhi, Oct 20 India’s stock market began Samvat 2082 with strong momentum, as the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed over the one-year high mark on the final day of Samvat 2081 on Monday.

In Samvat 2081, the benchmark Nifty 50 has returned around 6 per cent since last Diwali, and its one-year returns stood at 3.58 per cent. The BSE benchmark Sensex returned 3.19 per cent in the last year and around 6 per cent in Samvat 2081.

The Nifty Bank index reached a new high during today's session, with the Nifty PSU Bank emerging as the leading sectoral gainer.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank delivered 12 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose by 5 per cent, whereas the Nifty Smallcap 250 dropped by 4 per cent. Nifty at 25,840 and Sensex at 84,363 have approached near the all-time highs reached in September 2024 of 26,178 and 85,571, respectively.

Sectoral performance in Samvat 2081 stood at Nifty Auto rising 16 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank increasing 14 per cent, and Nifty Metal gaining 9 per cent. Nifty IT, Nifty Energy, Nifty Realty, FMCG, and Pharma were the notable losers.

Top performers among stocks were Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Electronics and InterGlobe Aviation, clocking returns in the range of 45 to 55 per cent.

During Samvat 2081, as many as 433 Indian firms raised over Rs 2.9 lakh crore through various routes, up from Rs 2.53 lakh crore raised by 429 firms in Samvat 2080.

Muhurat trading, the one-hour Diwali session marking the new Samvat 2082, is scheduled for October 21 from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm.

Historically, indices have closed higher in most Muhurat sessions, with typical gains ranging from 0.4 per cent to 0.9 per cent, except for marginal dips in 2016 and 2017.

