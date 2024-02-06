Nigerian held in Hyderabad, drugs valued at Rs 8 cr seized

Hyderabad, Feb 6 Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has arrested a Nigerian and seized drugs valued at Rs 8 crore from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of TSNAB along with Panjagutta police arrested Iwuala Udoka Stanley (43), a resident of Goa, near Irrum Manzil Metro Station on Monday and recovered drugs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) M. Vijay Kumar told media persons on Tuesday that he was bringing drugs from Goa and selling them in Hyderabad.

Police seized 557 grams cocaine, 902 ecstasy pills weighing 390 grams, 105 LSD blots, 215 gram charas, 21 gram heroin, seven gram of Amphetamine, 45 grams of OG weed, 190 grams of weed and eight cell phones -- all worth Rs 8 crore from his possession.

The arrest was made during investigations based on the confession of one Hanumant Babuso Divkar who was earlier arrested by S.R Nagar police.

The TSNAB team consisting of one sub-inspector and six head constables were in Goa for more than one month to identify the accused Stanley.

With the help of technical evidence and tower locations the accused was identified and they were able to trace his location. The team leant that the accused is going to visit Hyderabad to supply drugs to his known customers and also to do some drug dealings in Hyderabad.

According to police, the accused came to India in 2009 on business visa and was residing at Andheri, Mumbai. He lived with his friend Jewel and started doing readymade garments business in Mumbai. After a year he moved to Candolim, Goa and started a garment business. He came in contact with some Nigerian drug peddlers and joined them to make quick money.

The accused was arrested by Goa police in 2012 for illegal stay and was in prison for six months.

After coming out from jail, he developed friendship with Usha Chandel, a native of Rajasthan. They married in 2014 and opened a grocery shop in Candolim. When the business was shut and he was facing financial problems, he came in contact with two Nigerian drug peddlers and started working with them.

The DCP said in 2017 the accused was arrested by NCB, Goa for drug peddling. After release from jail, he continued his drug business and started procuring drugs from various persons and selling them to the customers in Goa.

The police investigations revealed that Stanely was procuring drugs from many suppliers and he also had more than 500 customers of which seven are from Hyderabad. The investigation is on to identify the drug peddlers, transporters, financial supporters, other associates and also the consumers who are purchasing drugs from him.

