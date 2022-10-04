Nigerian held with 160gm heroin in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 4 A Nigerian, who was involved in drug peddling, was arrested by a crime unit of the Gurugram Police with 160 grams of heroin.

The estimated cost of the contraband is said to be around Rs 30-40 lakh.

The accused, identified as Fernando Benz (28), was arrested from near the Kherki Daula Toll plaza by a team led by Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar, in-charge of the Farrukhnagar crime unit.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had been illegally residing in India for the past six months as his visa had already expired.

The police said the accused came to the city to deliver consignment to some drug peddler in Gurugram when he was nabbed. He had been smuggling drugs for the past six months in Delhi.

A case under the NDPS Act and Foreigner Act has been registered against the accused at the Kherki Daula police station in Gurugram.

