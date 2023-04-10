Nigerian national arrested for duping man of Rs 1.38 cr

Lucknow, April 10 The cyber cell of Lucknow police has arrested a Nigerian national and his two aides from Delhi for duping man of Rs 1.38 crore on the pretext of sending a parcel.

Police officials said that the gang comprising Esowanne Emeka, Edward Pradhan and Chetan Nimbu has duped over 100 persons across the country using the same modus operandi.

DCP Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said that the cyber cell got involved in the case after a Madeyganj resident Naveen Singh Samuel lodged an FIR of being duped of Rs 1.38 crore.

The victim, in his FIR, alleged that he had got a call on August 4, 2022, and was told that a parcel from Poland had been sent in his name.

The caller introduced himself as John, a Customs officer.

The victim contacted Felix Warsaw of Poland and the latter told him that he was very much influenced with the religious events which he had been organising and uploading on YouTube and that he was sending the parcel as a gift.

After this, the 'Customs officer' called the victim and told him that the parcel contained one million pound and gold.

The fake officer then asked the victim to pay taxes and fees, and took Rs 1.38 crore in different bank accounts.

