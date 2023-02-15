Nigerian national arrested in Mumbai for illegal possession of drugs

A Nigerian national was arrested by the anti-narcotics cell of Mumbai Police on Wednesday for illegal possession of narcotic substances.

The arrest was made by the Kandivali unit of the anti-narcotics cell while on patrolling duty near schools and colleges in the area.

The accused has been identified as Charles Njoku Samuel, aged around 40, from whom 55 grams of MD and 12 grams of cocaine were recovered.

A case has been registered under sections 8c, 22c and 21b of the NDPS Act against the accused and he has been taken into custody.

According to police the accused was arrested near Rustum International School and Jr College in the Boriwali West area of the city.

The total worth of the recovered drugs is estimated at Rs 15,80,000.

Earlier on Monday, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered hash worth Rs 26 lakh from the Kalachowki area of Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid by Unit 4 of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police and the accused were caught red-handed on Monday.

According to police, information was received that the smuggling of drugs was to be carried out near Ray Road in the Kalachowki area following which a trap was laid and four persons were apprehended.

Last week, the anti-narcotics cell of Mumbai police arrested a drug peddler from Dockyard Road in the Mazagaon area of Mumbai. 220 grams of MD drugs, worth Rs 44 lakh in the international market, were recovered from the accused.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor