Nigerian national detained in Delhi for overstaying visa, deportation initiated

New Delhi, Oct 7 In a significant crackdown on illegal foreign nationals, the Operations Cell of the South West District Police has successfully traced and detained a Nigerian national found to be overstaying in India, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The detained individual, identified as Apeh Nnanna Malachy, aged 39, is a resident of Enuguezike, Nigeria. He had been staying in India after his medical visa expired.

"Accordingly, a dedicated team comprising ASI Vinod Kumar, ASI Dharmendra, HC Mohit, HC Narender and HC Prashant was constituted under the leadership of Insp. Ram Kumar, I/C AATS/SW and under the supervision of Vijaypal Tomar, ACP/Operations, South West District. The team was briefed to identify illegal migrants by conducting thorough checks, particularly in vulnerable areas of the South-West District," the police statement read.

According to the officials, on October 3, the team received a tip-off about a suspicious foreign national roaming in the Nangal Raya and Vasant Kunj South area.

Upon intercepting the individual and conducting a thorough verification, it was revealed that Malachy had entered India on March 15, 2021, on a medical visa, which expired on May 24, 2021, the police said.

He had been residing illegally in Delhi's Burari area and had recently moved to Mahipalpur in search of new accommodation due to increased police scrutiny.

Following his detention at PS Vasant Kunj South, all legal and codal formalities were completed.

"After thorough verification and inquiry, the necessary legal formalities were completed, leading to initiation of his deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), New Delhi," the officials stated.

This operation is part of a broader initiative by the South West District Police to curb illegal immigration and enhance public safety.

"This successful operation highlights the South West District Police's zero-tolerance approach toward illegal immigration and our commitment to enforcing the rule of law," the police statement read.

