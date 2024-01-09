Night temperature improves as dry cold & dense fog continue in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 9 Night temperature improved as intense dry cold in Kashmir and fog continued in Jammu on Wednesday.

Despite improvement in minimum temperature, intense dry cold continued in the Valley and dense fog wrapped Jammu city in the morning.

Rain/snow continue to evade Kashmir as voices against scarcity of potable water became shriller.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department said that the minimum temperature was minus 2.4 in Srinagar, minus 4.6 in Gulmarg and minus 4.4 in Pahalgam.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 9.6 and Kargil minus 13.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 5.1, Katra 6, Batote 2.1, Bhaderwah 0.6 and Banihal zero as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

