Night temperature improves in Jammu, bone-chilling cold continues in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 17 Night temperature improved significantly in Jammu as Kashmir continued to shiver with bone chilling cold on Wednesday.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department in a statement said, “Minimum temperature was minus 2.4 in Srinagar, minus 3.2 in Gulmarg and minus 3.9 in Pahalgam today.

“Leh town in Ladakh had minus 9, Kargil minus 7.3 and Drass minus 10.9 as the minimum temperature.

“Jammu city had 6.1, Katra 7.2, Batote 3, Bhaderwah 1 and Banihal minus 0.4 as the night’s lowest temperature”.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

In an unprecedented development, Chillai Kalan this winter has so far gone without any snowfall.

The absence of snowfall this winter spells disaster for the coming summer as no snow in winter can lead to water scarcity in summer.

