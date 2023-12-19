Night temperatures across Kashmir drop notches below freezing point

Srinagar, Dec 19 Minimum temperatures across the Kashmir Valley dropped notches below the freezing point on Tuesday as Srinagar recorded minus 3.7 degrees Celsius as the night temperature.

A MeT office statement said the minimum temperature was minus minus 6.6 in Gulmarg and minus 6.9 in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 15.3, Kargil minus 12.1 and Drass minus 12.5 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 5.7, Katra 7, Batote 3.5, Bhaderwah minus 0.4 and Banihal 6.3 as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will begin December 21 and end on January 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor