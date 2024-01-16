Nihang Sikh kills man over suspicion of sacrilege at gurdwara in Phagwara, arrested

Chandigarh, Jan 16 A Nihang Sikh in Punjab’s Kapurthala district was arrested on Tuesday on charges of murdering a man over the suspicion that he committed sacrilege at the historical Gurdwara Sri Chaura Khooh Sahib in Phagwara on Monday night.

The accused, Ramandeep Singh, uploaded a video of the man before allegedly murdering him.

He claimed that the man admitted in a video that he had been sent to the gurdwara to commit sacrilege.

The accused made the video that shows him confronting the man on the purpose of his visit late in the night, before overpowering and killing him with a sword.

The victim had locked himself in the gurdwara bathroom before the accused confronted him and asked him if he had been sent to commit sacrilege.

The police recovered the body from the gurdwara.

