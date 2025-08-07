'Nijut Moina' scheme to target 4 lakh girl students in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 7 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the financial support initiative for girls -- the second phase of Nijut Moina scheme was launched across 35 districts to include four lakh female students.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister added, "Thirty-five districts -- four lakh girls -- infinite possibilities -- zero child marriage."

He added that the distribution of forms under the scheme has begun, aiming to support girls in continuing their higher education while also serving as a powerful deterrent against child marriage.

The 'Nijut Moina' programme is a part of the state government's broader strategy to ensure that no girl drops out of school due to financial constraints or societal pressures.

Under the scheme, eligible girls will receive financial aid for carrying out academic studies from higher secondary to postgraduation level.

Officials said the state machinery is actively reaching out to remote and vulnerable communities to ensure the scheme reaches every eligible beneficiary.

The launch of 'Nijut Moina 2' also coincides with Assam's ongoing crackdown on child marriage, under which hundreds have been arrested over the past year.

Chief Minister Sarma has frequently reiterated that education and awareness are key to sustaining this social transformation.

Earlier, the Chief Minister raised alarm over the deep-rooted socio-cultural inequalities affecting young girls in different parts of the state, citing widespread instances of child marriage and lack of access to education in certain regions.

Speaking at a public gathering, CM Sarma contrasted the lives of girls in urban centres like Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar -- where education and career development are encouraged -- with those in more backward areas, where child marriage remains a grim reality.

"In some regions, girls as young as 12 are becoming mothers, while in our cities, girls of the same age are in school, dreaming of careers," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed to disturbing practices in rural areas where girls are reportedly married off between the ages of nine and 12, often becoming the third wife in polygamous households.

"There are 14-year-old girls living as third wives, their education cut short, married off young, and burdened with motherhood far too early," CM Sarma said, expressing concern.

He described such scenarios as a stark contrast to the lives of their peers in urban Assam, many of whom are pursuing higher education.

Calling for a collective push towards social reform, CM Sarma said the state must confront these disparities head-on.

"We cannot ignore the fact that while one part of Assam progresses with education and empowerment, another remains shackled by regressive traditions. This divide must be addressed," he stressed.

