Nilambur bypoll an opportunity for change, says Priyanka Gandhi

Nilambur (Kerala), June 15 Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday that the Nilambur by-election was important as it would be an opportunity to take the first step towards bringing a change in Kerala.

Addressing a well-attended campaign meeting in support of the party candidate Aryadan Shoukath, Priyanka urged people to elect a representative who is committed and dedicated towards their welfare. She said, “This is the time to bring about a change in Kerala.”

Urging people to elect Shoukath, she said that he would continue the legacy of his father and former MLA Aryadan Mohammed and would continue to work with the same dedication and commitment.

The Congress general secretary told the gathering that they have seen it for themselves during the last 10 years how the incumbent government has worked. She said the time has come to bring about change.

Priyanka said she was talking about bringing in a government that cares about people, works towards resolving their problems, and does not politicise their lives and livelihoods. She noted that it is not just in Kerala, but in the entire country, that politics takes precedence over people.

Citing the example of delayed pensions in Kerala, she said, these should not be a matter of politics and should not depend on the will of the government. The Congress MP said pensions are important for people’s livelihood and must be paid on time.

Priyanka praised the multi-religious culture of Kerala, saying it’s a truly secular culture that stands for everything our Constitution and our nation stand for. She said there is nothing more important than to strengthen the spirit of unity and face everything together, especially when there is so much anger and divisiveness spread all over.

Referring to some local problems, the Congress leader said she was aware of the man-animal conflict. Priyanka said she had met the family of a victim who had been killed by a tiger. She said it was the seventh incident in the last few months. She emphasised the need to address this issue, which is disturbing the people there.

The Wayanad MP also supported the demand for enhanced honorarium for the Asha workers, besides paying them Rs 5 lakh at the time of retirement. She pointed out that their working conditions were quite challenging, and they were working 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

