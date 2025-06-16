Nilambur bypoll: Final push by candidates ahead of June 19 voting

Nilambur, June 16 With just a day left for public campaigning in the Nilambur assembly by-election to end, the contest has reached a feverish pitch. All four candidates, along with their parties' star campaigners, are making a final push to woo voters ahead of polling on June 19.

While the main battle is between Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath and CPI(M)’s former legislator M. Swaraj, the outcome could well hinge on how many votes are garnered by P.V. Anvar -- the two-time Independent legislator who vacated the seat in January following a fallout with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan -- and BJP candidate Mohan George.

As is typical in electoral contests, every major player is claiming victory. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has declared that George is on course to win, despite the party securing only 8,595 votes in the constituency in 2021.

Anvar, meanwhile, has drawn star power with former Indian cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan campaigning for him.

“I’m here for Anvar’s campaign now, and I’ll be back for his victory celebration -- he’s going to be the man of the match in Nilambur,” said Pathan during a whirlwind tour of the constituency.

However, the largest crowds have turned out for Wayanad MP and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whose rallies were packed despite heavy rain.

Nilambur falls under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where Priyanka Gandhi, in the November by-election, secured a massive lead of 65,132 votes from this assembly segment alone.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, too, has drawn impressive crowds, using every platform to target both the Congress and Anvar.

Both the CPI(M) and the Congress have deployed their top leaders in Nilambur, with each assigned specific responsibilities.

One of the most active campaigners has been first-time MLA Chandy Oommen, son of the late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. He has reportedly visited over 2,300 homes in the Edakkara panchayat, which has a significant Christian population.

In 2016, Anvar defeated Shoukath by a margin of 11,504 votes. In 2021, his winning margin was reduced to 2,800 against Congress candidate V.V. Prakash, who tragically passed away on the eve of counting day.

Now contesting without the Left’s backing, Anvar's performance will be crucial. If he manages to draw more votes from the CPI(M)’s base, Shoukath could gain an edge. But if his support cuts into the Congress vote, it may be Swaraj who has the last laugh when results are declared on June 23.

