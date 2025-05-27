Nilgiris rain: 17 houses damaged, 275 evacuated; MP Raja inspects relief efforts

Chennai, May 27 In the wake of relentless rainfall battering the Nilgiris for the third consecutive day, 17 houses have been damaged and 275 residents evacuated to temporary relief shelters, according to Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP A. Raja.

Raja, accompanied by Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Coonoor MLA and Chief Government Whip K. Ramachandran, conducted an inspection of landslip-prone areas in Ithalar and Bembatty on Tuesday.

The team also visited temporary shelters set up for those displaced by the rains, distributing blankets and other essential relief materials to the affected families.

Speaking to the media, Raja assured that all government departments are working around the clock to ensure the safety of residents and mitigate further damage.

“Efforts are ongoing to restore water and power supply across the Nilgiris, and the administration is prioritising immediate relief and infrastructure restoration,” he said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the Nilgiris.

Additionally, nine more teams have been stationed in Mettupalayam and Tiruppur and remain on standby to assist in case the situation worsens.

The Nilgiris district has received an average of 55 mm of rainfall till Tuesday, with heavy showers continuing to lash the region. The incessant rains have increased the risk of landslides, especially in vulnerable hilly terrains, prompting district authorities to heighten alert levels.

In response to safety concerns, the Forest Department has announced the continued closure of several popular tourist destinations on Wednesday.

The affected sites include Lamb’s Rock, Dolphin’s Nose, Doddabetta Peak, Catherine Falls, Pine Forest, Eight Mile, Ninth Mile Shooting Spot, Pykara Boat House, Cairn Hill, and Avalanche.

Local officials have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and report any signs of soil instability or structural damage to authorities immediately.

The district administration has also advised tourists to postpone visits until the weather stabilises and the hill station is declared safe.

With monsoon activity expected to persist, emergency services remain on high alert, and relief operations are expected to continue over the coming days.

