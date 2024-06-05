NIMHANS Confers WHO’s Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion 2024

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has been awarded the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024 by the World Health Organization (WHO).NIMHANS Director Dr. Pratima Murthy received the award during the plenary meeting of the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland in the presence of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. NIMHANS shares this award with Prof. Bontle Mbongwe, Founder and Executive Director of the Anti-Tobacco Network Botswana and Head of the School of Public Health at the University of Botswana. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said it was a "recognition of India's efforts to be inclusive in the healthcare field".

The “Nelson Mandela Award”, established in 2019 by the World Health Organization for Health Promotion, recognizes individuals, organizations and governmental or non-governmental organizations who have made significant contributions to health promotion. The award is a testament to NIMHANS organization's dedication and outstanding contributions to promoting mental health and well-being NIMHANS is at the forefront of service to the field of mental health and neuroscience. NIMHANS Institute has championed the implementation of innovative approaches to research, education and patient care. "We are extremely proud to receive the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion at this stage of our organizational success journey," said NIMHANS, Director Dr. Pratima Murthy. “This award is not only a recognition of our past and present achievements but also a recognition of the enduring legacy and vision that has guided NIMHANS since its inception. It strengthens our resolve to continue our mission of promoting mental health and well-being and making a tangible difference in the lives of those who serve," she said.

This award is an outstanding contribution to NIMHANS dedication and promotion of mental health and well-being service work. Initiating and implementing avant-garde mental health programs that address the needs of diverse populations. Its efforts in integrating mental health care into general health care, developing community-based strategies and pioneering digital health interventions have been recognized globally.

This accolade arrives particularly momentous for NIMHANS, as the Institute celebrates 50 years of its formation and the 70th anniversary of its precursor, the All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH). As NIMHANS marks the dual milestone, the award holds special significance, highlighting the Institute's rich legacy and continuous evolution in mental health and neurosciences.Ms. Hekali Zhimomi, Addl. Secretary, Union Health Ministry and other senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present on the occasion.It is to be noted that India has made major strides in the field of mental health in recent times. Mental Health Units are supported in almost all districts of the country today through the National Health Mission. India's national telemental health helpline, Tele MANAS, which was launched on 10th Oct 2022 also recently achieved the landmark of having handled 10 lakh calls.



