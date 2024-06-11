Nimuben Bambhaniya: From Bhavnagar mayor to Union MoS in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Gandhinagar, June 11 Nimuben Bambhaniya from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been appointed as a Minister of State in the Union Cabinet. The 57-year-old Bambhaniya triumphed over Umesh Makwana of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by a staggering margin of 4.55 lakh votes in the Bhavnagar constituency.

Bambhaniya's deep connection to the Koli community she belongs to has been a cornerstone of her political journey. She is widely recognised for her community engagement and efforts to address local issues, leveraging her grassroots political work to build a strong rapport with her constituents.

She served two terms as the Mayor of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, first from 2009 to 2010 and then from 2015 to 2018. During her tenure, she implemented various development projects and initiatives to improve the city's infrastructure and public services.

Additionally, Bambhaniya held the position of Vice President of the state unit of the BJP Mahila Morcha from 2013 to 2021, demonstrating her commitment to empowering women in politics.

Her leadership within the BJP is further exemplified by her role as the prabhari (in-charge) for the Junagadh city unit, where she played a crucial part in strengthening the party's organisational framework.

Before entering politics, Bambhaniya was a teacher, a profession she pursued until she joined the BJP in 2004. Her transition from education to politics began with her successful bid in the civic polls, where she won three consecutive terms, establishing her as a political figure in Bhavnagar.

Her husband's role in running a school in Bhavnagar complements Bambhaniya's dedication to education and public service. Together, they have contributed to the local community, reflecting their commitment to societal betterment.

