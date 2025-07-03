Nine criminals arrested in Hazaribagh for firing at jewellers, making threats

Hazaribagh, July 3 The Jharkhand Police have arrested nine members of the notorious Uttam Yadav gang in connection with the broad daylight firing at a jewellery showroom in Hazaribagh city on June 22, and for subsequently threatening several businessmen in the area, officials said.

The arrests were made on Thursday when the gang members were allegedly planning another major crime in the city.

Following the firing incident, gang leader Uttam Yadav had released a video on social media, claiming responsibility for the firing. The attack had triggered panic among the business community in Hazaribagh, prompting a day-long market shutdown and a candlelight protest by local traders.

According to Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan, police had received a tip-off that gang members, armed with weapons, were roaming the city on a black bike and an SUV, planning to carry out another strike.

A special team was quickly formed, and a checkpoint was set up near Carmel School. When the two vehicles were spotted and signalled to stop, they attempted to flee but were intercepted after a brief chase. Seven youths were detained at the spot.

During interrogation, it was revealed that all of them were working under Uttam Yadav’s instructions. One of the arrested, Shakti Giri alias Psycho Tiger from Pathalgadda in Chatra, was identified as the person who had opened fire at the jewellery showroom.

Based on their statements, police arrested two more gang members from Karamtoli in Ranchi.

In total, police recovered two pistols (9mm and 7.65mm), eight live cartridges, and several mobile phones used in coordinating the crimes.

The arrested persons include Manish Yadav (Belwadih, Chatra), Mukesh Kumar Soni (Bazar Tand, Chatra), Rahul Kumar Verma (Gidhaur, Chatra), Shubham Agarwal, Golu Kumar (Kesari Chowk, Chatra), Ravi Roshan, Nitish Kumar (Barkatha, Hazaribagh), Badal Kumar Singh (Chauparan block), and Shakti Giri alias Psycho Tiger.

All are aged between 18 and 25 years.

After the arrests, police publicly paraded the accused through Hazaribagh’s streets.

SP Anjan said: "Those trying to spread fear with weapons in Hazaribagh will be dealt with firmly. No one will be allowed to threaten the peace of this city."

