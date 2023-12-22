Nine, including two infants, test positive for Covid in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 22 With nine new Covid-19 cases, including in two infants, reported on Friday, the total number of active cases in Telangana has gone up to 27.

Eight of the new cases were reported from Hyderabad while neighbouring Rangareddy district has recorded one case.

The health authorities have ramped up the number of tests. A total of 1,245 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, ending 5.30 p.m. on Friday. According to the director of public health, 68 reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, a two-month-old girl and a 14-month-old boy at government-run Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to doctors, the boy, who was admitted on December 18, is in stable condition while the two-month-old girl has been placed on High-Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) therapy. She was admitted two days ago due to pneumonia symptoms like cough, cold and breathing difficulties.

Niloufer Hospital Superintendent T. Usha Rani said parents of both the children have no Covid symptoms.

According to the Covid status bulletin released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana government is well prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of concerns over Omicron, a new variant of SARS Cov-2. It is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against Covid, including wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance, it said.

