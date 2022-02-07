Nine killed after car-truck collision in Andhra
Nine people died after a collision between a car and a lorry at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district.
According to Venkata Swamy, Sub Inspector of police, Uravakonda Police Station, the car was carrying a total of nine passengers including the driver.
The incident took place on Sunday.
"The victims were returning to Nimmagallu. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway," said Venkata Swamy.
The police said the truck was travelling at a high speed when it lost control and rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor