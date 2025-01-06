Nine labourers trapped in coal mine in Assam, CM Sarma seeks Army's help

Guwahati, Jan 6 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that a least nine labourers have been identified, who were trapped in a coal mine in the Umrangshu locality in the Dima Hasao district of Assam, earlier in the day.

The state administration and the police have launched an operation to rescue the trapped labourers from the mine.

According to police, the exact number of labourers who got trapped inside the coal mine is still unknown.

Out of the nine labourers who were trapped still in the coal mine, one is a Nepali national, one from West Bengal and the rest hail from different parts of Assam.

They have been identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khusi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.

The state administration has sought assistance from the Army in the rescue operation.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said, "We have requested the Army's assistance in the ongoing rescue operation. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also on their way to the incident site to aid in the efforts."

The Chief Minister has sent the District Commissioner (DC) and the Superintendent of Police of the Dima Hasao district to the site.

The Food and Civil Supply Minister Kaushik Rai is also rushing to the site.

"Distressing news from Umrangshu, where labourers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. The DC, SP, and my colleague, Kaushik Rai, are rushing to the site. Praying to God for everyone's safety," CM Sarma said in an X post.

The Chief Minister has been in Mumbai for the last three days and he met a series of top industrialists in the country.

He is expected to return to the state on Tuesday.

CM Sarma also attended a roadshow in Mumbai on Monday to attract industrialists to invest in the northeastern state.

He said that his government aims to make Assam a favourable destination for investments in the next few years.

