Nine marginal seats hold key for ruling MNF in Mizoram

New Delhi, Nov 30 In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, nine marginal seats will hold the key for government formation, the ABP-CVoter Exit Poll predicted on Thursday.

Out of the 40 Assembly seats, nine are marginal and the pro-incumbency and anti-incumbency factors give rise to two prospects.

In scenario one, if all the marginal seats go anti-incumbent, the ruling MNF is likely to get 13 to 17 seats, the Congress may win 4 to 8 seats, while the ZPM is likely to win 16 to 20 seats. Others may win 0 to 3 seats in the northeastern state.

In scenario two, if all marginal seats go pro-incumbent, the MNF is likely to win 22 to 26 seats, the Congress 1 to 5 seats, ZPM 10 to 14 seats, and others from 0 to 3 seats.

The Exit Poll projected that out of the 9 marginal seats within the same vote share, the MNF is likely to win 3 seats, the Congress 2 seats, the ZPM 3 seats, while others may win 1 seat.

Voting for Mizoram Assembly was held on November 7, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

