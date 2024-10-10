Nine-month-old infant found dead in Bihar’s Bhojpur district

Patna, Oct 10 A nine-month-old infant was mysteriously found dead in Bihar’s Bhojpur districts, police said on Thursday.

The infant named Yuvraj Kumar, the son of Vikas Kumar, was reportedly missing since Wednesday evening from his maternal home in Bhorhi Tola village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Jagdishpur police station in the district.

Yuvraj's family, originally from Tiyar village had come to Bhorhi Tola to celebrate the Durga Puja festival along with other family members.

“We have found the dead body in the bushes in Bhorhi Tola village. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called in to collect evidence, and the incident is being investigated,” said the SHO of Jagdishpur police station.

He added that during the investigation, it appeared that the infant was strangled to death.

“There was also a red mark on his head. We have sent the dead body for the postmortem to ascertain the actual reason,” said the SHO.

He said that they have registered an FIR under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) against the unknown person and an investigation is underway.

The situation escalated when a large group of agitated villagers blocked the Arrah-Mohania four-lane national highway at Hatpokhar village, causing significant chaos and disruption on the busy road.

In response, the district police, led by Jagdishpur SDPO, SHO, Additional SHO, and other officers, arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

The officials assured the protesters that a thorough investigation would be conducted, and those responsible would be brought to justice. After nearly three hours of negotiations and assurances from the police, the protesters finally dispersed, allowing traffic to resume.

