Nine North Central Railway stations get new look, PM Modi to inaugurate on May 22

Prayagraj, May 20 In a major step towards modernising and upgrading India’s railway infrastructure to global standards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country on May 22 under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Among the stations being inaugurated, nine key stations under the North Central Railway zone, including Karchana railway station in the Prayagraj division, are set to receive a modern facelift and a new identity.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is aimed at equipping railway stations across India with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, enhanced safety features, and improved technical capabilities, while also focusing on aesthetic upgrades.

Karchana station has now emerged as a modern railway hub, expected to play a vital role in regional development and passenger convenience. Alongside Karchana, the other stations in the zone have also been revamped to include world-class amenities.

Speaking to IANS, CPRO Prayagraj Shashikant Tripathi confirmed that on May 22, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 103 Amrit Bharat stations via video conferencing. He added that the foundation stones for these redevelopments had been laid by the Prime Minister a few years ago. The new facilities include circulating areas, parking zones, 12-metre-wide foot overbridges (FOBs), modern toilets, and accessibility features for differently-abled passengers.

The nine North Central Railway stations included in this initiative are:

Karchana, Govindpuri, Fatehabad, Mahwa Mandawar Road, Idgah, Govindgarh, Govardhan, Pukhrayan, and Orchha.

A total investment of around Rs 90 crore has been made for the beautification and infrastructure development of these stations. Notably, stations like Govardhan and Orchha hold religious and tourism significance, while Govindpuri station is being developed as a satellite terminal to ease congestion at Kanpur Central.

Tripathi emphasised that this initiative focuses not just on major stations but also on transforming smaller stations into well-equipped, attractive facilities — a vision set to be realised on May 22.

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor